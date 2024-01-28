Bad Dog Sunday

Today, our bad dog writer couldn’t wait to get to the Sunday News. He has attitude! So here we go…

Rep. James Clyburn spoke up on behalf of Dementia Joe in dementia speak, making him Joe Biden’s most appropriate salesperson.

James Clyburn was Biden’s salesperson in South Carolina again last night.

He spoke in dementia also to get the crowd used to what they’d be subject to. pic.twitter.com/9AtDUz19Pb — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 28, 2024

Ronny loves this one!

Truth in cartoons!



You’re going to laugh!

SNL is still stupid, and not funny. De-comedian is de-dumbest yet. Deunfunny comedian made a complete joke of himself and dewriters. He should have googled it first.

SNL did a segment mocking Trump for using the word de-bank: “Trump introduced an interesting new term: de-banking. I don’t know what the hell de-bank even means.” Ronny says, “Sounds right, but I’m not fond of cats!” pic.twitter.com/FY3LvW79TR — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) January 27, 2024 This is what happens when you live in your own echo chamber. Not one SNL writer or audience member realized that… pic.twitter.com/oUKZjFa1SL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2024

WEF wants to rebuild trust with censorship. That’ll work.

“I wish I was there,” said Ronny.

BREAKING: Climate activists threw soup at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum today. Employees responded by holding up curtains to block visitors from seeing. These climate t*rr*rists need to be arrested and given long prison sentences. This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/2sRi179Eih — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2024

When your Secretary of Homeland Security surrenders the country to the world.

Whenever we mention “Starbucks” to Ronny, he shows us his teeth and makes noises that make you run.

NEW: Starbucks *fires* heroic barista who subdued and protected a co-worker from robbers after getting pistol-whipped in the head. I can’t emphasis this enough: Starbucks is trash. 20-year old Michael Harrison, who was working through paramedic school, was fired after he fought… pic.twitter.com/jgBIzpbvOv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2024

This is perfectly normal, no one said ever.

The judge would not allow Trump to share tweets from E. Jean Carroll fantasizing about having sex with him with the jury. Why?

h/t @SandyForLiberty pic.twitter.com/5K4oRcCTdj — @amuse (@amuse) January 28, 2024

It kind of is the ending already.

Related