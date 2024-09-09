Bad Hombre: Illegal Alien Attempted to Abduct a Child in Virginia

A man here illegally attempted to abduct a child walking to school. Manassas City Police Detectives made an arrest 48 hours later.

On Sept. 5, Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera, 23, was arrested and charged with Abduction, Robbery, Impersonation of Law Enforcement, and Petit Larceny, according to police.

We don’t doubt he had something worse in mind for the high school student.

They Aren’t Sending Their Best

The charges stem from an incident Thursday when a man who identified himself as a police officer grabbed a juvenile and put her in his car as she was walking to school.

Police said officers received a call from a resident who said they found the juvenile in distress on the street at 8:39 am.

An investigation revealed a man driving a red Jeep SUV, possibly a Patriot or Commander, approached the student. She was walking to school. He told the girl he was a police officer and to get into his car.

He is in the country illegally and came through San Luis, Arizona. They issued an immigration detainer at the Prince William Adult Detention Center where he was staying.

He’s clearly very dangerous. Let’s hope he is one of the few who gets deported. He needs to make the cut.