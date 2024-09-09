Kamala’s Staff Defends Venezuela’s Most Dangerous Gang

Kamala Harris’s campaign, which does all her speaking for her, is now defending the most violent gang from Venezuela, Tren de Aragua. The transnational gang sells children to be raped and recently tried to kill someone in Aurora, Colorado. They are popping up nationwide and have a foothold in major cities like Miami, Manhattan, and LA, et cetera. Recently, some who were caught admitted that their headquarters, parked only eleven miles from El Paso, gave the okay to kill the police.

Several were arrested in New York City for beating up cops.

Kamala Harris’s staff defended them and called them “innocent migrants” after Donald Trump promised to get rid of every one of them.

Tren de Aragua set up child prostitution rings in Aurora, and this is what Harris stands for and defends.

Harris thinks harsh rhetoric against criminal gangs is unacceptable. The campaign invented the following lie out of whole cloth: “Trump says his Project 2025 plan to throw migrants into mass detention camps ‘will be a bloody story,'” the Harris campaign said of the gangs.

The Kamala HQ is obsessed with Project 2025, which Donald Trump has nothing to do with – it isn’t bad. It doesn’t mention abortion at all, but the left keeps saying they are going to ban abortion.

Nothing on the X page is truthful. They abridge videos to lie about what people are saying and invent facts.

Kamala supports Tren de Aragua.

The handiwork of the “innocent migrants.”

How They Operate


