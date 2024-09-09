Proof: ABC News Loves Kamala Harris, Hates Donald Trump

The Media Research Center analyzed ABC News’s coverage of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. What they found isn’t shocking, but people need to know since ABC will host the debate between them tomorrow night.

What they found was even brazen for ABC News. They gave Harris 100% positive coverage and 93% negative for Trump.

MRC looked at the 100 campaign stories that aired on broadcast on ABC News’s World News Tonight from the day Harris entered the race on July 21 through September 6, including weekends.

Any negative comments regarding Harris did not come from ABC News.

The Debate

Politico explained why Harris wanted the mics unmuted for Tuesday’s debate.

Harris planned to object, fact-check, and directly question Donald Trump while he was speaking during their debate next week.

She didn’t get her way, but we imagine ABC will take charge and fact-check with dubious facts.

Politico said Harris’s advisors are scrambling to rewrite their playbook.

Campaign officials argued that she would be “handcuffed” by the rules, which were negotiated by President Joe Biden’s team earlier this summer.

“Trump’s worst moments in the debates are when he gets upset and snaps,” said an aide to Harris in her 2020 presidential campaign, granted anonymity to speak freely. “And they have neutered that.”

No, they neutered her lies. She wanted to give him the Pence treatment where she pretends the ‘man’ isn’t letting the ‘woman’ or ‘black woman’ speak. She has to apply deceitful, manipulative tactics because. she has nothing else to offer.

The debate drama between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is heating up. I think this is precisely why Kamala Harris wants the mics unmuted—so she can use the “woman card” and say, “I'm speaking,” the whole time like she did with Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/WIjUyVP2Ri — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 31, 2024