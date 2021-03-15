Bad news for Donald Trump from NYC DA









Michael Cohen suggested that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office “aren’t good news” for Donald Trump. That’s not good IF you believe anything Cohen says given his proven penchant for lying.

The former president’s lawyer shared a tweet that quoted U.S. attorney Joyce Vance and linked to an article in which she told MSNBC: “He [Cohen] can help…them understand transactions that may have been criminal conduct.”

An MSNBC contributor, Ms. Vance, who is not related to Cy Vance, the DA, added: ‘The fact that he’s been there seven times and is rumored to be going back for an eighth time is not good news for Trump.’

Maybe they’re trying to make up something together?

Veshi says here that there is a criminal probe of Trump allegedly for trying to get Georgia to steal the election — that has already been debunked. That’s just wishful thinking on the part of the leftists.

Personally, I don’t think they have anything but they will invent something if they can.

Watch:

