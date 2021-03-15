Massive WaPo retraction: Trump did not ask Georgia to “find the votes”









One of the more dishonest stories aimed at then-President Donald Trump was the one claiming he pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to steal the election. It was a very dishonest story that went through the news cycle for weeks. Democrats called for criminal charges against Donald Trump.

He was only asking for him to look for legitimate votes.

The Washington Post had released deceptively-edited audio of Trump telling Raffensperger to “find” fraudulent votes during a lawful audit and overturn the fraud that took place in Georgia.

Later in the day, the Washington Post released the full audio, but the fake news media had already deceived many misled followers into believing the lies.

The Washington Post also misquoted the investigator to support their tale. The retraction finally came today.

THE RETRACTION

In big news today, The Washington Post issued a retraction: Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.

They had the tape and either didn’t listen to it or just lied. They printed the fake news and it was spread broadly by other media. It’s now corrected months later after the damage is done.

There was no obstruction of justice in this case as WaPo proclaims.

Secretary of State Raffensperger selectively leaked the private conversation with President Trump at the time, and let the lies spread.

