Bad Supreme Court News & a Rumor

















The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to block a Maine rule that requires certain health care employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. There is also a rumor that Kavanaugh and Barrett will not block mask mandates.

A group of unvaccinated workers argued that the vaccine mandate violated their religious liberty rights.

The court’s right-wing — Justice Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito — dissented and would have halted the mandate while the appeals process plays out.

The court’s move is the latest instance in which the justices have turned away a request to halt a vaccine mandate on an emergency basis.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh voted with the majority to allow the mandate. In a brief statement, Barrett said that she decided against voting to grant such “extraordinary relief” in part because the case arose on the court’s emergency docket and the justices did not have the benefit of a full briefing and oral arguments.

Over the last few months, the justices had declined invitations to strike down vaccine mandates at Indiana University and New York City schools, but the Maine dispute targeted religious liberty concerns.

Justices Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are serious disappointments. They misrepresented themselves as conservatives, or they’re just wishy-washy.

