Baldwin says, “Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave”

Alec Baldwin, the abnormal and sometimes violent actor who often portrays President Trump with his unfunny skits on SNL, is back using the most profane language possible about President Trump. He tweeted yesterday, “Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave. The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

Who is the maniac?

Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave.

The majority of Americans made the right choice.

Stalinism comes out when opponents to the left’s agenda is in any way made public.

Responding Sunday to a video of Trump voters expressing skepticism that Biden managed to secure more votes than any presidential candidate in history, Baldwin wrote, “In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, get these people some mental care[.]”

Baldwin has often been accused of acting insanely.

In April, Baldwin asserted that anyone who votes for Donald Trump is “mentally ill.”

“Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals,” he wrote. “He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this. If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible.

And now this.

In February, Baldwin compared Republicans in the Senate to the Nazis who enabled Adolf Hitler.

“You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country” he mused. “For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

His rhetoric is insane, and there is nothing to support his comments. Democrats want our money, our free speech, our weapons, and our freedom to do, say, and think what we like. Republicans want freedom and limited government.

He is really crazy.