Balenciaga Drops $25M Lawsuit After Demonic Ads

You know how Balenciaga blamed the photographer for the pedo shoot and fired him? The fashion house is still allowing the creative director Denma, who was responsible for a separate controversial photoshoot involving children holding teddy bears wearing bondage gear, to stay on in his role.

The Daily Mail reports that Balenciaga dropped the $25 million lawsuit against the production company responsible for the kiddie porn. They won’t sue North Six or set designer Nicholas Des Jardins.

People know a shoot like this was approved by executives at Balenciaga.

Celebrities and media said Balenciaga was blame-shifting to the photographer, and they were.

Balenciaga is demonic.

THE BONDAGE IMAGES

The images in question were shot in July for their Spring 2023 campaign. One photo shows an office desk with papers and files strewn across it. One of those papers is from a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography. It was half covered and accompanied by a luxury handbag.

In another, a small child is holding a teddy bear dressed in bondage.

In another image, A child is lying on her stomach on the couch in what could be interpreted as sexual, given the other props.

Denma’s apology left a lot to be desired. “Had nothing to do with them?”

“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids, and I take my responsibility,” Demna said in a statement released Friday. “It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.”

Like he didn’t know bondage gear on a child’s teddy was a problem?

“I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject,” he says.

He ends his statement by saying, “I apologize to anyone offended by the visuals, and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can.”

