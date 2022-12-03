Kari Lake’s Loss by the Numbers

By
M Dowling
-
2
281

The Arizona election was perhaps the most controversial this year. Kari Lake’s loss came amid chaos, printer and tabulator failures, long waits in Republican areas.

Republican turnout was up, and Democratic turnout was down from 2018 in Maricopa County. Yet, Kari Lake at the top of the ticket lost.

Maricopa accounts for 60 percent of registered voters in the state. Republicans outnumber Democrats in Arizona overall by more than 166,000 people.

Maricopa County had a 64.2 percent voter participation rate in the midterms.

In this month’s election, 75.4 percent of Republicans turned out and voted, according to Jarrett. In 2018, the GOP turnout was more than one percentage point lower at 74.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Democrats saw a lighter turnout this year than in 2018 with 68.5 percent versus 69.9 percent.

Despite Democratic turnout being down from 2018, the party’s gubernatorial candidate and Arizona’s secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, won her race against Republican Kari Lake.

Biden’s approval rating stood  at 36 percent last month.

One explanation for Lake coming up short in the vote tally is the chaos in Maricopa County on Election Day, where ballot tabulators and ballot printers were not functioning at 71 polling locations, according to the county. The Lake campaign puts the number higher.

Hours-long lines developed at multiple sites experiencing these problems, leading the Lake campaign to argue that since Republicans voted 3-to-1 over Democrats on Election Day, what happened was large-scale voter suppression of her supporters.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BDnSC
BDnSC
20 minutes ago

Great info…NOW, WTH are you going to do about it other than jawbone it to death?? Why hasn’t the sherriff locked her up for suspicion at the very least?

2
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
53 minutes ago

Every State of the Union should boycott everything Arizona if there is not a New, Fair Election. The AZ Election wasn’t about Ballot harvesting. It was about straight forward voter suppression and even then Democrats needed to stuff Ballot Boxes which is why the count took so long.

If AZ was any State in the South during the Late 1960s, the Federal Government would have the whole State Government in jail and would be overseeing a New Election.

5
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz