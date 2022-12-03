“We penetrate the cabinets” – Klaus Schwab. “By 2030 U.S. dominance will be over” – The WEF. Now, look at what Biden has done to your border. The invasion they invited. The weakening of our military. The war on oil. All of it is intentional destruction. Not “predictions,” but plans. ~ Twitter User

There are new Nazis in town and they aren’t people like Kanye. Ye’s a distraction. The Nazis are the fascists of the World Economic Forum and their allies who want to ban farms and meat, develop social credit systems, force digitial IDs and vaccine passports, recommend lockdowns and lie about medical interventions. The people who want our money and our labor and who tell us we will own nothing are the people to fear.

Those who cancel people they disagree with or covertly influence elections while destroying our currency and our sovereignty – all that we believe in – are the new Nazis.

The people who tell us we must exist on solar and wind although they cannot sustain us are the people to fear.

Can you see the Nazi swastika in the new APEC symbol – overlay a swastika on it. It’s a very appropriate logo for this crew, and people better start waking up. If you have to start your meetings saying it’s not a Swastika, maybe you should get another logo.

It’s comical at this point how global leaders demand a new world order in front of a swastika But it’s Kanye West we are supposed to be worried about pic.twitter.com/ZhnhFq7N0t — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 2, 2022

Snopes took it on and said research is on the way. The Japanese have a symbol like it and are taking it off their road signs.

How about the pinknews.uk LGBT shirts:

Ye doesn’t terrify me – he needs mental help. These people do terrify me.

This lunatic terrifies me:

To those who are hard of hearing at the back: The Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory. It’s an agenda under the smokescreen of “penetrated” governments and bogus virtue. Our compliance is their control. As explained by Klaus Schwab… pic.twitter.com/xrsN8J8XYF — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 1, 2022

Look at the list of this year’s new World Economic Forum (Klaus Schwab) global leaders on this link.

Fight #CBDC

Fight Digital ID

Fight sexualization of children

Fight mRNA mandates

Fight propaganda

Fight globalism

Fight communism

Fight Klaus Schwab

Fight Bill Gates

Fight the WEF

Fight Agenda 2030

Fight The Great Reset pic.twitter.com/YFBOLnYrzK — {Z/\c} 4 Liberty (@theeZR0) November 25, 2022

This is a given:

It’s worth watching this commentary by Vandana Shiva. She calls out the ‘war on cash’, social credit systems, the WEF, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset. “If ever there was a time for humanity to wake up, now is the time.” pic.twitter.com/iXnl3kZrHf — James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 22, 2022

