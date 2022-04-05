Ballot Harvesters Went Between Drop Boxes and Stacey Abrams HQ

Despite what you hear about election fraud in the 2020 election, newly-revealed surveillance video shows that ‘mules’ illicitly dumped ballots into Zuckerberg “drop boxes.”

A new film by Dinesh D’Souza titled, “2,000 mules”, shows mules dropping off large numbers of illicit ballots into the drop boxes. The details of how the evidence was gathered are recounted by researcher Kanekoa on his Substack page.

This is a huge development that implicates the Democrat Party directly and Stacey Abrams in particular in the ballot trafficking operations in the state of Georgia. Ballot harvesting is illegal in Georgia.

According to Charlie Kirk, who reviewed evidence from Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary, cell phone pings showed that some of the mules would visit ballot drop boxes in Georgia every night, then go to Stacey Abrams’ headquarters, and then go back to the drop boxes.

Mules would also wear latex gloves until the ballots were dropped in the box then take them off.

THEY WENT FROM ZUCKERBOXES TO ABRAMS HQ AND THEN TO ZUCKERBOXES

On Sunday Turning Point USA Founder and President Charlie Kirk was in St. Louis and joined Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit and Real Talk 93.3 to discuss the 2020 election and related topics, The Gateway Pundit reported.

At one point, Kirk said the ballot boxes were funded by Mark Zuckerberg. The same guys would come night after night and put ballots in the drop boxes while wearing latex gloves.

“And you’ll see this video footage [in the film]. I had a six-hour meeting with Dinesh D’Souza and I saw all the evidence for myself. I was really skeptical at first and we dove into it. And I was blown away at how the sophisticated technology they used to be able to track these people using cellphone technology because your cellphone is letting off a ping every 3 to 5 seconds. You can go buy those pings off of certain geographic areas,” he said, as The Gateway Pundit reports. Then came the clincher, “They saw that some of these mules would visit these drop boxes every night. And then go to Stacey Abrams’ headquarters and then go back to the drop boxes.”

