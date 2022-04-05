Elon Musk Is on the Twitter Board! As He Tweeted: “Oh hi lol”

After Elon Musk bought a large share of Twitter stock, the largest of any group or individual, he was invited to sit on the board. The Tesla CEO announced “significant improvements” are coming to Twitter.

Investor confidence soared as did the stocks after the announcement, hitting +27%.

The richest man in the world, who believes in free speech, bought in to the anti-free speech platform and sent out this tweet yesterday:

Oh hi lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2022

Mr. Musk has been a harsh critic of the anti-free speech policies and people hope that he plans to correct that. Unfortunately, Twitter is hard to replace and has served as a source of news due to the large numbers of reporters and politicians who use it. The next best thing is to fix it.

ANTI-FREE SPEECH ARAWAL SAYS HE’S REALLY HAPPY ABOUT THIS

CEO Parag Arawal, who has said he doesn’t feel tied to the 1st Amendment, is very “excited” that Musk is coming aboard.

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon! — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Mr. Arawal “passionately” wants to keep his job.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also released a public statement on Twitter’s new partnership with Musk, saying, “I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.” He added, “Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team.”

Uh, okay.

Musk is happy too and can’t wait to work with the so-called team.

SO SAD, LEFTIST TWITTER EMPLOYEES ARE UPSET

It’s just heartbreaking. They should all quit in protest.

Gerard Taylor, a senior software engineer at Twitter, is concerned about the leftist company culture following @elonmusk becoming the largest shareholder. pic.twitter.com/4sXIBESHKU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 4, 2022

Censor-crazed J. Mulholland, whoever he is, quit.

Elon Musk is already making twitter a better place pic.twitter.com/9rTgRXoYTe — Zero HP Lovecraft 🦅🐍 (@0x49fa98) April 4, 2022

“Looks like I picked a good week to be off,” reacts Geri Kidd, a recruiting manager for Twitter, to the news that @elonmusk is now the largest stakeholder in the company. pic.twitter.com/OosqOpfq7o — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 4, 2022

“And I still dislike him [Elon Musk].” Haraldur Thorleifsson, who directs creative services for Twitter, states his dislike for @elonmusk after the billionaire became the company’s largest stakeholder. pic.twitter.com/lvSSdlTtmY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 4, 2022

THERE ARE A LOT OF HAPPY PEOPLE

Not everyone is miserable like the leftist employees. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for one is hopeful. She tweeted, “Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!”

The former president has complimented Musk in the past as someone he respects.

Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 4, 2022

Tim Pool tweeted that Elon Musk is now the boss of everyone running Twitter.

Everyone at Twitter now works for and for the benefit of Elon Musk All of the woke employees are now Elon Musk's underlings and work toward his whims Enjoy — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 5, 2022

Tucker Carlson said, “It’s a good day in America!”

Reporter Michael Tracey joked that Musk is “unfit” since he won’t “spend every waking hour thinking of new ways to control, monitor, and ban speech.”

Elon Musk is totally unfit to run Twitter! He might not spend every waking hour thinking of new ways to control, monitor, and ban speech — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 5, 2022

It’s about free speech. Can it come back? Musk believes in it:

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

