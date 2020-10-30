Ballots must be received by 8 pm Election Day in Minnesota

A Federal Appeals Court ruled that all ballots in Minnesota must be in by 8 pm Election Day in order to be counted. A good win for Donald Trump.

The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that absentee ballots in Minnesota must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

This means election workers will not be able to count ballots that are received after Election Day. Instead, they’ll be forced to set aside those ballots in case a court later allows them to count.

Unfortunately, that is not what is going on in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.