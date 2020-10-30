Corrupt NBC News warns Trump & followers will not accept election results

NBC News posted an article titled: Trump has signaled he won’t accept an election loss. Many of his voters agree.

The subtitle is: Brandishing faulty or unsubstantiated claims of fraudulent ballots, the president has planted seeds of doubt about the race’s outcome if Biden wins. They appear to have taken root.

The story’s gist is Trump’s concern about Democrats stealing the election is a false allegation without evidence. It means he won’t accept the results and won’t leave the White House.

Sahil Kapur quotes President Trump:

“The biggest problem we have is if they cheat with the ballots. That’s my biggest problem,” he told supporters at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport this week. “That’s my only thing — that’s the only thing I worry about.”

Followers are echoing his claims.

They then found someone who allegedly follows QAnon, who said the President would win both the popular and electoral votes. With California breaking 4 to 1 for Biden, that is unlikely.

The article also quotes a Democrat who is “scared to death” Trump will continue this beyond Election Day.

In fact, it is Democrats’ states that have demanded counting continue beyond Election Day.

The President and his followers are deeply concerned about the election’s integrity because Democrats in blue cities forced the most easily corrupted form of voting on the populace — the mail-in voting. Social media is backing up the MSM by banning all articles about voting that disagree with them.

Even when evidence piles up that this type of voting is subject to fraud, the MSM says there is no evidence of fraud in a mail-in election. Jerry Nadler, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and Barack Obama have all in the past questioned the legitimacy of mail-in voting.

DEMS FIRST BILL WHEN THEY TOOK OVER THE HOUSE

The Democrats’ first bill when they assumed the power of the House was to pass HR 1. The measure does NOT PROTECT OUR ELECTIONS as they claim. It ensures Democrats win the elections going forward.

It is a hard-left bill that will make it easier for illegals to vote, among other awful initiatives. It will ban the removal of anyone from the rolls — ever. It will allow ballot harvesting.

It allows children of 16 years of age to register to vote, and it gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. That is an opportunity for leftist union workers and innocent, idealistic kids — it’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

Taxpayers will be required to finance campaigns, as Jim Jordan said, “Just what we need. Taxpayers paying to get politicians to the Swamp.” It will give enormous tax dollars to politicians, setting up a whole new industry.

It federalizes the vote and takes it out of the hands of the states. It’s a massive government takeover by the Socialists — the Democrat Party.

In an op-ed at The Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it the Democrat Politician Protection Act.

Democrats have every intention of conducting the same electoral machinations they finagled in Orange County, California. That was a trial run.

2018, THE TRIAL RUN

Ballot Harvesting

When the polls closed on election day this year, six California Republicans won their election, some by quite a lot, only to lose weeks later. Representatives Dana Rohrabacher, Steve Knight, Mimi Walters, Young Kim, and two others lost only when absentee and provisional ballots rolled in over the intervening weeks. It turned Orange County deep blue.

Speaker Paul Ryan questioned it.

“California just defies logic to me,” said Ryan at a Washington Post live event. “We were only down 26 seats the night of the election, and three weeks later, we lost basically every California contested race. This election system they have — I can’t begin to understand what ‘ballot harvesting’ is.”

There are several reasons Democrats won red areas, and a major reason is “ballot harvesting.”

The Federalist’s Bre Payton wrote that the practice of “ballot harvesting” is the most significant reason Republicans lost so handily weeks after they won.

It’s thanks to a new bill signed in 2016 by former (leftist) Governor Jerry Brown. California’s AB 1921 allows voters to give any third party — not just a relative or someone living in the same household, as was previously the law — to collect and turn in anyone else’s completed ballot.

So, if you have a braindead aunt or a drug-addled sister or know someone who won’t vote, you vote for them. It is rife with fraud.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that 250,000 such ballots were used in Orange County alone. That resulted in a Democratic sweep there.

It only negatively impacted Republicans.

The Chronicle writes:

In Orange County alone, where every House seat went Democratic, “the number of Election Day vote-by-mail dropoffs was unprecedented — over 250,000,” Fred Whitaker, chairman of the county Republican Party, said in a note to supporters. “This is a direct result of ballot harvesting allowed under California law for the first time. That directly caused the switch from being ahead on election night to losing two weeks later.”

Rep. Jeff Denham, a Republican who lost his election, told the Chronicle:

“One of the lessons that the GOP needs to learn out of this election cycle is how to work within all of the new rules, same-day voter registration, motor voters,” Denham said. “There have been a lot of changes in laws that I think have caught many in the Republican Party by surprise. You can’t just run a traditional campaign as you did before.”

He added, “If one party’s harvesting ballots, both parties need to do it.”

AN INVITATION TO CORRUPTION

Elections don’t even have to be close any longer for Democrats to win. They can keep coming up with new ballots until they win. They tried it in Florida and Georgia and failed, but they won’t fail the next time.

Before its passage, a group opposed to the bill wrote: “AB 1921 would allow anybody to walk into an election office and hand over truckloads of vote by mail envelopes with ballots inside, no questions asked, no verified records kept. It amounts to an open invitation to large-scale vote buying, voter coercion, “granny farming,” and automated forgery. AB 1921 solves no problem that a simple stamp can’t solve.”

Democrats have found that it is easy to steal elections.