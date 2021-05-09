Baltimore top prosecutor wants FCC to probe Fox affiliate for criticizing her









Baltimore’s top prosecutor requested a federal investigation into a Fox affiliate for being critical of her and having ties to Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and more.

Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office accused Fox affiliate WBFF-TV of dishonesty, bias, and racism in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday.

Naturally racism.

She said the language used by the outlet is “inflammatory,” making her unsafe. Mosby accused them of “an intentional crusade” against State’s Attorney Mosby.

“I have noted that the news coverage of the WBFF persistently follows a disconcerting and dangerous pattern: beginning with a slanted, rigged, misleading, or inflammatory headline; followed by a conspiracy theory; and supported with guest commentary from disgruntled ex-employees or political opponents that lend false credibility to their biased coverage or omission of facts,” she continued.

Richardson said WBFF has violated FCC rules that prohibit outlets from intentionally distorting the news and that refer to rigging the news as a “heinous act against the public interest.” WBFF is guilty of such heinous acts, she said, The Daily Caller reported.

The letter specifically cited six articles, including one editorial, published by WBFF, which Richardson said exemplified the outlet’s “dangerous” bias. She said WBFF has run 141 slanted stories against the city’s top prosecutor.

One article said she selectively enforces the law and causes confusion at law enforcement agencies.

Mosby keeps claiming they are tied to Tucker Carlson, accusing Tucker of endorsing “white supremacy.”

There are no ties between the network editorial staff and Tucker Carlson.

Mosby and her husband is under investigation for tax and campaign finance issues. Mosby and her husband allegedly launched a political prosecution of four police officers over the death of Freddy Gray.

Related