Canadian police arrest pastor for "inciting people to go to church"

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Well, Canadians can now feel safe that the pastor who keeps holding religious services for his entire flock is locked up. The pastor was taken down on the highway by the police and dragged off to prison. The police were obviously watching him and waiting for their moment to treat him like a terrorist. They charged him with “inciting people to go to church.”

They’d arrest Jesus.

THE STORY

Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who fled communism, is famous for chasing out the police, calling them “communists,” “Nazis” and “Gestapo.” He was able to chase the police out of his church at least twice, once on Good Friday.

The police apparently have nothing better to do than hound him.

On Saturday, the cops came back for Pawlowski and stopped him on the highway, dragging him off to the penitentiary.

How do you charge someone with “inciting people to go to church?”

Another pastor was jailed for holding services and is finishing up his several-month sentence.

They are crowdfunding at SaveArtur.com for Pastor Pawlowski.

Rebel News reports that Canadian Broadcasting apparently was tipped off about the bust and a photographer got video of the pastor being arrested.

The CBC photographer was happy to see the pastor tied up and carried off by the heavily armed police. Except it wasn’t the pastor in this photo. It pictured his brother.

The reporter with egg on his face had written about the pastor on his Twitter account that “being a jerk has its consequences. He doesn’t seem to be laughing now.”

He later deleted his tweeted photo. Maldoner has since made his tweets private.

Pastor Pawlowski’s service immediately before his arrest:

EZRA LEVANT SAYS THE CALGARY POLICE ARE HUNTING DOWN PASTORS AND JEWISH CHILDREN

