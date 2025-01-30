Bank of America Signs Up for Clown World Debanking

Bank of America debanks Conservatives and then doesn’t tell the truth about it. They are Clown World Debankers. We must show them no mercy. If they lie, they are clowns.

Fifteen attorneys general sent a letter to Bank of America CEO Moynihan in April 2024, accusing the lender of “de-banking” individuals for religious or political reasons.

President Trump called them out!

NEW: Trump calls out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan to his face, says banks should stop debanking conservatives during a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum. Lmao. Amazing. The panel was clearly uncomfortable after Trump made the comment. “I hope you start… pic.twitter.com/PZgH6LuDVQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2025

Erik Prince had something to say about Bank of America’s claim that they love conservatives.

Bank of America remains in clown world until further notice.

F U @BankofAmerica !

This is a complete lie. You de-banked me, my children, step children and hell you even de-banked my ex wife and her new husband because their account received child support payments from me. Fix your self and clear out your illegal discriminatory banking… pic.twitter.com/EoAMV0ZfV4 — ErikDPrince (@realErikDPrince) January 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email