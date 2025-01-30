Bank of America Signs Up for Clown World Debanking

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Bank of America debanks Conservatives and then doesn’t tell the truth about it. They are Clown World Debankers. We must show them no mercy. If they lie, they are clowns.

Fifteen attorneys general sent a letter to Bank of America CEO Moynihan in April 2024, accusing the lender of “de-banking” individuals for religious or political reasons.

President Trump called them out!

Erik Prince had something to say about Bank of America’s claim that they love conservatives.

Bank of America remains in clown world until further notice.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments