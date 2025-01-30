Tulsi Gabbard Hearing Live

There is a huge line of supporters for Tulsi Gabbard.
HOLY SMOKES! Look at this ENDLESS line of supporters waiting for Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearing.
CONFIRM HER!
pic.twitter.com/4NZoyeuujK
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 30, 2025
She has a fan club.
Tulsi Gabbard greeted with massive applause and “USA! USA!” chants at her first Senate confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/XiBn8a141y
— American Values (@AVPac_US) January 30, 2025
Susan Collins might vote for Tulsi Gabbard.
Susan Collins said she talked to Gabbard about meeting with Assad, views on Ukraine, Putin, push to remove criminal charges for Snowden.
On whether she has reservations on Gabbard or RFK Jr: “I’m not going to make a decision on nominees about…until we’re through the process.” pic.twitter.com/EaCXSv50Vd
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2024
Full Hearing:
LIVE –> Tulsi Gabbard Senate Confirmation Hearing to be Director of National Intelligence https://t.co/F0011ia51X
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2025
