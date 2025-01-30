Detailed Analysis of the Crash & Disgusting Reporting Blaming Trump

While the situation is fluid and recovery operations are underway, the latest reports indicate that about 30 bodies have been recovered from the frigid waters. Some passengers were found still strapped to their seats.

The PSA Airlines jet, reportedly flying in from Wichita, Kansas, carried roughly 60 passengers and four crew, including several US figure skating team members and coaches.

It is believed that there were no VIPs on the Black Hawk.

This is a detailed analysis from this morning:

Here is a detailed analysis of what took place in this collision according to blancolirio on YouTube. h/t @JimmyMac1960 pic.twitter.com/HOXEkZDiHY — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 30, 2025

CNN Anchor Trying to Blame President Trump

Anchor Abby Phillip tried to place blame on the very new administration’s transition.

“Look, it’s January 29th. We are just nine days out from a presidential transition, an administrative transition. The FAA administrator resigned at the end of the Biden administration. So there is no permanent confirmed FAA administrator right now,” she said.

“This is going to be a time when there’s going to be a lot of public communication and a lot of investigation of what happened here.”

This crash is very heartbreaking, yet a CNN reporter is already trying to blame President Trump as if politics has anything to do with this tragedy. We have a plane and a helicopter with people, most of them young, now deceased, and CNN gets political. This is disgusting beyond words. They do this with gun crimes, too.

Here is Abby Phillip on CNN, trying, not so subtly, to put the blame on Donald Trump:

Minutes after the DCA plane crash, CNN anchor Abby Phillip is already trying to blame the Trump admin for the crash. Callous and yet so entirely predictable. pic.twitter.com/FEhZkeey8b — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 30, 2025

However, former Department of Transportation Inspector General Mary Schiavo pushed back. She didn’t bite.

“Air traffic controllers do not come and go with the change of an administration,” she replied. “The politics of the situation should have had no impact whatsoever on air traffic controllers.”

And they wonder why no one trusts them and their ratings have tanked.

Then there is a Local Reporter Doing the Same Thing

Journalist Phil Williams deleted the post blaming President Trump for the midair Blackhawk collision over the Potomac after backlash.

Williams claimed Trump’s federal buyouts weakened the FAA’s air traffic control, suggesting it led to the Reagan Airport disaster.

Now he says his post was “taken out of context.” Right. We believe you, Phil.

