BANNED! Account with Video of the Antifa Violence Was Suspended

By
S.Noble
-
0

The weekend thread from Michelle Malkin on Antifa violence has been very informative and it’s getting the attention of a lot of people. At the beginning of that thread Malkin included a video from “@Lucet_Veritas” exposing the violence. It shows the crowbar attack on Mr. Kelly.

As of now, that account has been suspended by Twitter. Malkin would like to know why

THE INTERVIEW

Michelle Malkin interviewed the two men who were beaten by the Rose City Antifa thugs over the weekend and linked to the video showing the violence and posted by Lucet_veritas.

John Blum and Adam Kelly intervened on behalf of a gay man running from the Antifa mob in a sun dress. Police have taken the report. One attacker has been identified.

BANNING MASKS WOULD GO A LONG WAY

It would help if masks were no longer allowed and these violent terrorists could be identified and prosecuted. It’s not likely to happen.

According to DA Todd Jackson, wearing a mask over one’s face is not a sign of intimidation or criminal intent, it’s to protect the person from stalking and harassment should the public learn of their identity.

Leave a Reply