BANNED! Account with Video of the Antifa Violence Was Suspended

The weekend thread from Michelle Malkin on Antifa violence has been very informative and it’s getting the attention of a lot of people. At the beginning of that thread Malkin included a video from “@Lucet_Veritas” exposing the violence. It shows the crowbar attack on Mr. Kelly.

As of now, that account has been suspended by Twitter. Malkin would like to know why

WTF? @lucet_veritas posted invaluable video of Antifa attacks in Portland on Saturday. Now she’s suspended? Twitter remains a safe space…for Antifa whitewashers, cheerleaders, and enablers. https://t.co/XWh2G5Stm1 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

THE INTERVIEW

Michelle Malkin interviewed the two men who were beaten by the Rose City Antifa thugs over the weekend and linked to the video showing the violence and posted by Lucet_veritas.

John Blum and Adam Kelly intervened on behalf of a gay man running from the Antifa mob in a sun dress. Police have taken the report. One attacker has been identified.

While John was being pummeled by the mob in the center, Adam was struck in the head with nunchucks, metal water bottles, some sort of metal rod, and fists. /c pic.twitter.com/F61rE8tVMh — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Adam verified that the pix @Rambobiggs posted of his bloddy, gashed head are him at the ER. His CT scan was thankfully clear. Adam ended up with a total of 25 stitches.https://t.co/klqkruauVH /e pic.twitter.com/t5eqqfIK2M — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Both John & Adam were beaten by Antifa after trying to help a gay man in a sun dress being chased down the street. While the cowards are masked, John and Adam faced the crowds openly and agreed to be named publicly. “I’m not afraid,” John told me. This is John. /f pic.twitter.com/WDc88xT16W — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

BANNING MASKS WOULD GO A LONG WAY

It would help if masks were no longer allowed and these violent terrorists could be identified and prosecuted. It’s not likely to happen.

According to DA Todd Jackson, wearing a mask over one’s face is not a sign of intimidation or criminal intent, it’s to protect the person from stalking and harassment should the public learn of their identity. https://t.co/izEh2jc0qU — Laughing At Liberals (@LaughAtLibs) July 1, 2019