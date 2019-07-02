35,000 Africans surge ahead towards the US

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, 35,000 more African migrants are currently in Central America en route to the United States.

Word has spread around the world that it is easy to get into the United States. Tens of thousands of Middle Easterners and Africans are in Panama on their way to the United States.

Hundreds of African migrants who were dumped in San Antonio recently were also seen holding wads of $100 bills. Most are well-dressed and carrying some pricey items. Currently, they are already in placements around the country.

A freelance journalist in Central America and a Mississippi-based nurse who has worked for years in Panama both told the Center for Immigration Studies that “a surge is currently underway the likes of which neither has ever seen.”

These illegal aliens are all anonymous.

The massive numbers of migrants includes people from some terrible countries: Cameroon, Ghana, Congo, Haiti, Cuba, and the Middle East.

Two witnesses in Colombia and Panama told CIS there are about 35,000. These invaders could be terrorists, they could have dangerous diseases, and they could be America haters.

Africans cross the Guatemala-Mexico border:

Footage from the Del Rio Sector of the border in Texas shows scores are making their way in mini-caravans, with many arriving well-dressed in designer clothes, toting luggage and backpacks with their children in tow.

"Just watched 2 groups of Africans from #Congo and #Angola cross illegally into #Mexico from #Guatemala across the Suchiate River on tube rafts," said Epoch Times Reporter. "8 men, 4 woman, 6 kids."

Currently, the cartels have operational control of our border. Anyone can come in and the cartels are getting very rich off it.

A splashdown is one of the most advanced tactics utilized by the Mexican Cartels on U.S. soil. We stopped all splashdowns in south Texas, sadly today they have returned & the Cartel has operational control of our southwest border.

Tucker Carlson warns that Africans are pouring over the southern border and "this flood could become a torrent" — he then warns that they are "overwhelming our country and going to change it completely and forever"