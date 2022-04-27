Banned Accounts Are Suddenly Reappearing on Twitter & Truth Social Hits #1!

THE DARK DAYS OF TWITTER ARE ENDING

People are quickly gaining followers and retweets. Banned accounts are suddenly reappearing. Something’s going on.

It looks like banned people are coming back and reuniting with their followers.

Tim Pool said it’s “not organic. Twitter is removing their political bans and Elon just bought all the evidence.”

Same here – suddenly got 40,000 more followers since Musk. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 27, 2022

After almost 18 months of having my account “Permanently Suspended” and countless appeals, suddenly it has been restored. Wonder how that happened without #ElonMusk ? I lost over 7000 followers so where did they go? Will those be “restored” as well? #nope pic.twitter.com/0MyHwAeJCU — MarcInNorthTex (@MarcInNorthTex) April 26, 2022

And now we know why conservatives are suddenly getting massive influxes of followers. People who were banned are reuniting with their mutuals as their accounts are restored https://t.co/z3XZF2xeMp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2022

The last tweet from TRHL before arbitrarily getting banned was about predicting Biden/Harris Her account was abruptly reinstated The flux is not organic, Twitter is removing their political bans and Elon just bought all the evidence https://t.co/FCurYBUImD — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 27, 2022

PEOPLE RETURNING VOLUNTARILY TOO

Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin have returned to Twitter because Elon Musk purchased the company and they support his views on free speech. They weren’t banned – they were protesting.

Tucker left over the censorship of his account, but he tweeted on Monday, “We’re Back.”

Carlson allegedly “violated the Twitter rules” in late March of 2022 when he shared screenshots of two tweets, one by the Babylon Bee and one by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Those tweets, captioned by Carlson with the comment “But wait. Both these tweets are true,” claimed that the transgender Assistant Secretary for Health, Rachel Levine, is a biological male. The Bee jokingly voted Levin “Man of the Year” in a very funny tweet. Kirk’s tweet said:

“Richard Levine spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and a family. He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘Woman of the Year’ Where are the feminists??”

Fox News host Mark Levin has returned to Twitter after leaving because of Twitter censorship rules. He posted his return in a tweet saying “Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back! 😊”

Also back voluntarily is Il Donaldo Trumpo – a funny site.

I’m back after I lost all 400K followers. I’ll build my account over again… Thank you @ElonMusk, Please Retweet — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo__) April 26, 2022

TRUTH SOCIAL HITS #1

As an aside, Elon Musk doesn’t like the name ‘Truth Social’ – what do you think? Would one word be better, like Truthable?

Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

