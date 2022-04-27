Fearless Mr. Whitlock on Collapse of the WOKES

The wonderful, fearless conservative Jason Whitlock is at his typically best on Tucker Carlson while discussing the anti-free speech libs melting down over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

He cites serious setbacks on platforms such as the recently deceased CNN+, Netflix, and an MIA Rachel Maddow as examples of what may well be a collapsing woke media.

Whitlock notes Musk is “incredibly threatening to the Democratic, authoritarian style of government, this move of Marxism…”. Jason continues by bluntly saying these lefties are “trying to mimic the behaviors of China”.

The Woke has ignored all the warning signs of people saying, “You can’t feed me lies forever!”. It’s a great 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

