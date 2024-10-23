Barack Obama Masterfully Manipulates His Audience

By
M DOWLING
-
0
20

Barack Obama was very divisive as president, and he hasn’t changed. He’s a firm believer in divide and conquer. Stephen L. Miller notes another tactic he’s good at – The Charles Krauthammer Rule. How often do we watch him divide us and act as if he had nothing to do with it? It’s always his political opponent’s fault. Unfortunately, he’s charming and intelligent enough to pull it off.

Barack creates a fog of division.

Obama knows exactly how we became so divided and toxic. As for bitterness, he is the one who calls his opponents in the Mid-West bitter clingers.

His message in this next clip: Republicans are not cold-hearted, just stupid.

In this final clip, he’s at his most manipulative and deceptive. Kamala just held a town hall with predetermined questions, and she is the person who blathers word salads, so he cleverly turned it around on Donald Trump.

Notice how Obama insults everything Trump does and says, and his audience has no idea that it didn’t go down like that.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments