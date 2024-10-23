Barack Obama Masterfully Manipulates His Audience

Barack Obama was very divisive as president, and he hasn’t changed. He’s a firm believer in divide and conquer. Stephen L. Miller notes another tactic he’s good at – The Charles Krauthammer Rule. How often do we watch him divide us and act as if he had nothing to do with it? It’s always his political opponent’s fault. Unfortunately, he’s charming and intelligent enough to pull it off.

Barack creates a fog of division.

Obama knows exactly how we became so divided and toxic. As for bitterness, he is the one who calls his opponents in the Mid-West bitter clingers.

The Charles Krauthammer rule again – Divide people, then pretend to float above all the division he caused. https://t.co/ZHBYc5EY26 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2024

His message in this next clip: Republicans are not cold-hearted, just stupid.

In this final clip, he’s at his most manipulative and deceptive. Kamala just held a town hall with predetermined questions, and she is the person who blathers word salads, so he cleverly turned it around on Donald Trump.

Notice how Obama insults everything Trump does and says, and his audience has no idea that it didn’t go down like that.

We don’t need four more years of arrogance and bumbling and bluster and division under Donald Trump. America is ready for a better story – we’re ready for a President @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/Urn2kyl7qq — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2024