Criminal Gangs Have Taken Over Queens

Gangs have taken over an entire New York City neighborhood. Community members want the National Guard called in.

Tren de Aragua has taken over Queens. People who came to escape the gangs complain that the gangs are now in this country. These gangs commit every kind of crime you can imagine.

The criminals steal and set up street shops of stolen goods. The police break them up, but they are back in hours.

Crime is everywhere in Queens, and no one is around to stop it. The subways are a disaster.

The people are so desperate that they are begging for the military to take over.

Criminals are not punished, but a Good Samaritan like Daniel Penny, who tried to save people on a train, faces 15 years in jail.