Barack Obama Accuses GOP of What His Party Is Doing

Barack Obama Accuses GOP of What His Party Is Doing

M Dowling
Barack Obama is still pretending the right is the mean, angry side. He is the most divisive President we have ever had. Obama came into office trashing our values, demonizing police, trying to inflict new, bizarre values on Americans, and raising the angry rhetoric against the opposing party he saw as the enemy.

He knows Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others are violent anarchists and communists working on behalf of the Democrat party.

Obama is notorious for accusing others of what his side is doing.

The former president is right about their team coming together. His team controls education, large swaths of government, entertainment, and a political party.

Peter B. Prange,
42 minutes ago

He is, after all, a Saul Alinsky disciple. (A natural liar who denies responsibility for his actions, blame shifts and projects his sins on others.)
Hitler would be proud of Barack!

Aeschylus
1 minute ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange,

I think the bloom is pretty much off the rose now, with this guy. We have pretty much figured him out, his tactics, his lies, how he operates. He doesn’t have the same power, in fact – he has no power now. The only thing is – the article is incorrect in one respect. The creature known as “barack obama”… Read more »

