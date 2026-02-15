Barack Obama Accuses GOP of What His Party Is Doing

Barack Obama is still pretending the right is the mean, angry side. He is the most divisive President we have ever had. Obama came into office trashing our values, demonizing police, trying to inflict new, bizarre values on Americans, and raising the angry rhetoric against the opposing party he saw as the enemy.

He knows Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others are violent anarchists and communists working on behalf of the Democrat party.

Obama is notorious for accusing others of what his side is doing.

The former president is right about their team coming together. His team controls education, large swaths of government, entertainment, and a political party.