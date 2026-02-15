The Kidnapped Family No One Is Talking About

A mother and her two children are missing. Tragically, it is likely that something terrible happened to them, and they might never find them.

The unvetted people who poured in under Joe Biden could be gang members, and we would never know. The men arrested in their kidnapping were here illegally and came in under Biden’s illegal amnesty and worked as painters and construction workers.

The Story

The family disappeared over the weekend and is believed to have been taken against their will.

The family was last seen at their Mobile County home around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 30, the sheriff’s office said in a news release issued Saturday, January 31.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about their “suspicious disappearance” on January 31 and found “signs of a struggle” inside their home, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We believe they could be in danger,” the sheriff’s office said.

Blood and a Missing Mattress

Blood was found in the home.

“But it’s not just the blood,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said, according to the outlet.

“It’s the fact that there’s cell phones and cash left at the scene and a missing mattress, which is very unusual.”

During the news conference, their other daughter said that Aurelia and Niurka were ordered to be deported from the U.S. in April, AL.com reported. Though the order was issued in April, federal authorities had not moved to deport them ahead of their disappearance, the sheriff said.

Gang members make people disappear all the time. The thought of it is horrible. The boy is only two years old and the daugher is only 17.