Sen. Fetterman: “Rot in My Party,” Israel, Borders, Jim Crow

Senator John Fetterman is a Democrat who votes with Democrats over 93% of the time. However, what sets him apart is that he is not as progressive as he presented during his campaign. He is a normal Democrat from when Democrats were a normal party with reasonably different views. Now, they support Islamist Communists, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter, and use the most hateful rhetoric.

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) let loose on the mistakes the party made. He saved his harshest criticism for their standing with pro-Hamas and anti-Semitic radicals like Hasan Piker. He noted that AOC is aligning with Piker. [Turkish Communist Muslim]

Piker is an Islamist operative.

Fetterman said specifically that “There’s a rot in my party, standing with pro-Hamas” and antisemitic people like Hasan Piker. He singled out [communist] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Why is she so eager to criticize and find a way to criticize Israel? But I don’t really recall them saying anything as Iran was executing thousands and thousands of their protesters for that. Now, there was never any genocide in Gaza, absolutely. And there shouldn’t ever be any conditions for aid for Israel, because they were in an existential war. That’s part of the problem with the very anti-Israel part of my party. So, call that what it is. Why [can’t you] just stand—and why would you align yourself … raging … and very pro-Hamas people like Hasan Piker?”

He added, “There’s a rot in my party, standing with pro-Hamas people like that, whether it’s even in The New York Times, they’re [fascinated] with him. So, where we are—and call this what it is—and stand with Israel, that’s our special ally, and there was never a genocide. And when there is a genocide, where you’re executing tens of thousands of people in Iran, why not call that out too?”

Closing the Border

He always knew open borders were a disaster, and now they are dealing with the backlash.

Fetterman says he tried to warn Democrats that Biden’s open border was a disaster, and now America is living in the backlash: “300,000 a month. In the size of Pennsylvania terms, and that’s Pittsburgh every month. Clearly out of control.” “I knew we were going to get rolled.”… pic.twitter.com/kKPrhKCXxC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2026

Fetterman Rejects Schumer’s Jim Crow Labels

Fetterman has repeatedly rejected his party’s messaging and positions and pushed back on Schumer’s framing of the SAVE America bill as Jim Crow.

“I would never refer to the SAVE Act as like Jim Crow 2.0 or some kind of mass conspiracy,” Fetterman told Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on “Saturday in America.”

“But that’s part of the debate that we were having here in the Senate right now,” he continued. “And I don’t call people names or imply that it’s something gross about the terrible history of Jim Crow.”