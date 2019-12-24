Barack Obama Is Quietly Pushing for Warren Behind Closed Doors

According to numerous media outlets, former President Obama is zeroing in on Elizabeth Warren, a fake Indian, as the potential Democrat candidate. In private gatherings, he has encouraged donors to support her despite her constant attacks on Wall Street and the rich.

“And if Warren becomes the nominee, Obama has said they must throw the entirety of their support behind her,” The Hill reported.

“The former president stopped short of an endorsement of Warren in these conversations and has emphasized that he is not endorsing in the Democratic primary race.”

“But he vouches for her credentials, making it clear in these private sessions that he deems her a capable candidate and potential president, sources say.”

“He’s asked all of the candidates who have sought his advice three questions: Is your family behind you? Why you? And why now? She checked the box for all,” said one longtime Obama ally.

“I think he feels licensed to give an opinion on her because he’s ‘hired’ her,” the longtime Obama ally said.

The woman is to the left of Bernie Sanders and is beyond socialist as President Trump might say. She’s also a prolific liar.

Warren could be our first fake Indian President.

Barack Obama has allegedly refused multiple requests to appear with Joe Biden in public.