Barack Obama Was Asked If Michelle Would Run for President

Before Rush Limbaugh died, he said he thought Michelle Obama would run for President, and now more people are saying the same thing.

Sen. Ted Cruz recently said former first lady Michelle Obama could be “parachuted in” at the Democratic National Convention next year and be named the party’s nominee for president instead of Joe Biden.

Sarah Palin believes Michelle Obama is running.

Don’t be surprised

But I still say it’ll be Michelle O’ #2024Election

Biden’s out https://t.co/EMXu0s7rkV — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 25, 2023

Roger Stone is also convinced Michelle Obama will step in.

As I said well over a year ago, Michelle Obama will be the 2024 Democratic candidate for president.. https://t.co/hBoBvokiGM — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 2, 2023

Donald Trump doesn’t think it will happen.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is on Steven Spielberg’s yacht in Portofino with Hollywood celebrity Tom Hanks and others. When Barack was asked, he didn’t answer, which sent out alarms, but it’s like Barack to not answer.

If she runs and wins, it would be the second time she’d be proud to be an American.

Barack Obama was asked “Is Michelle running for president?” No comment from him. pic.twitter.com/0FzKyUfker — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2023

