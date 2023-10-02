Barack Obama Was Asked If Michelle Would Run for President

Before Rush Limbaugh died, he said he thought Michelle Obama would run for President, and now more people are saying the same thing.

Sen. Ted Cruz recently said former first lady Michelle Obama could be “parachuted in” at the Democratic National Convention next year and be named the party’s nominee for president instead of Joe Biden.

Sarah Palin believes Michelle Obama is running.

Roger Stone is also convinced Michelle Obama will step in.

Donald Trump doesn’t think it will happen.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is on Steven Spielberg’s yacht in Portofino with Hollywood celebrity Tom Hanks and others. When Barack was asked, he didn’t answer, which sent out alarms, but it’s like Barack to not answer.

If she runs and wins, it would be the second time she’d be proud to be an American.

