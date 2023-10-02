Tapper Questioned AOC’s Stupid Excuse for Bowman Pulling a Fire Alarm

Jake Tapper interviewed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on CNN about her Squad member Jamaal Bowman, who pulled a fire alarm in the House of Representatives, claiming he thought it would open the door. Bowman has an Ed.D. and has worked in public schools for years. There is no way he thought a fire alarm would open a door.

Tapper went through Bowman’s explanation. “He said it was an accident. He thought pulling the alarm would open a door,” Tapper said. “I’ll be honest; it doesn’t really make sense to me.”

AOC absurdly suggested the signs were confusing, “I think there’s something to be said that the government’s about to shut down, there’s a vote clock that’s going down, the exits that are normally open in that building were suddenly closed.”

Tapper responded, “So he pulled the fire alarm?”

She followed up, saying Bowman was cooperating with the investigation over what she characterized as a “misunderstanding.”

What appears to have happened is somewhat different. Bowman reportedly threw the fire alarm signs on the floor and tried to open the door, but it was locked. So, he pulled the alarm and then ran to another floor to exit the building.

Democrats were looking to delay a vote on the continuing resolution, so the alarm was opportune.

AOC then insulted Republicans, complaining that they wanted Bowman expelled while George Santos is still in Congress. She minimized what Bowman did stupidly and said Republicans won’t win trying “to expel a member in a moment of panic was trying to escape a vestibule.”

Watch:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks to CNN’s @jaketapper about Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulling the fire alarm shortly before the House was scheduled to vote on a government funding bill. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/XeGWrRXfCP — CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2023

