Barack Obama’s People Offered $150,000 in Hush Money to Rev. Wright

Barack Obama allegedly and indirectly offered hush money before the 2008 election but no one saw the need to investigate.

Barack Obama’s crackpot anti-Semitic and anti-American pastor caused a stir in the summer of 2008 after a video was released of the pastor screaming, “Goddam America” from his church pulpit.

For years, Obama began his speeches with, “I bring you greetings from my pastor, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright.” After the video leaked, Obama distanced himself from the reverend, denying the closeness of their relationship.

Wright’s Black Liberation Theology encouraged a victimization mentality among his black parishioners. Wright’s church, Trinity United Church of Christ, demanded economic parity through wealth redistribution. The church’s website claimed that God is not pleased with “America’s economic mal-distribution.” These are all code words for Karl Marx’ mass wealth distribution.

When Obama said, “I think when you spread the wealth around, it’s good for everybody,” he meant it. Wright was his mentor, substitute father, spiritual guide, inspiration. Wright was with him every step of the way.

JEREMIAH WRIGHT’S NAME WAS MUDDIED

On February 9, 2007, Rolling Stone published a devastating profile of Jeremiah Wright which included one quote about the United States:

“…We [the U.S.] are deeply involved in the importing of drugs, the exporting of guns and the training of professional KILLERS…We believe in white supremacy and black inferiority and believe it more than we believe in God…conducted radiation experiments on our own people…We care nothing about human life if the ends justify the means…And, And, And! Gawd! Has GOT! To be SICK! OF THIS SHIT!”

That was the beginning of the end for Wright at Obama campaign headquarters. The media ignored the story for more than a year, not wanting to stand in the way of America’s first black president.

On March 3, 2008, Brian Ross of ABC News broke the agreement and broadcast Wright’s sermons.

The tapes included Wright’s rants, “…Not God bless America-Goddamn America!” and his charge that al Qaeda’s assaults were the result of America’s imperialist foreign policy.

Wright told writer Ed Klein, who interviewed him for his book about Barack Obama titled, The Amateur, that the media ate him alive. He said that “After the media went ballistic on me, I received an email offering me money not to preach at all until the November presidential election.”

THE HUSH MONEY TO INFLUENCE THE ELECTION

The email with an offer of money was sent from one of Barack’s closest friends. The offer was sent to one of the members of the church who sent it to Wright. It was for $150,000.

Klein wrote:

‘Man, the media ate me alive,” Wright told me when we met in his office at Chicago’s Kwame Nkrumah Academy. “After the media went ballistic on me, I received an e-mail offering me money not to preach at all until the November presidential election.”

“Who sent the e-mail?” I asked Wright.

“It was from one of Barack’s closest friends.”

“He offered you money?”

“Not directly,” Wright said. “He sent the offer to one of the members of the church, who sent it to me.”

“How much money did he offer you?”

“One hundred and fifty thousand dollars,” Wright said.

BARACK OBAMA MET SECRETLY WITH REV. WRIGHT

Barack wanted to meet with Wright in secret and they met in the parsonage of Trinity United Church of Christ, according to Klein quoting Rev. Wright.

Barack said, “I really wish you wouldn’t do any more public speaking until after the November election…I wish you wouldn’t speak at the NAACP Freedom Fund dinner and not do the National Press Club appearance. It’s gonna hurt the campaign if you do that.”

Wright reminded him he needed to support his family. Barack responded, “Well, I wish you wouldn’t speak in public. The press is gonna eat you alive.”

He told Wright that he could never be a politician because he has to tell the truth and warned him it was going to get so much worse. Wright told Klein, “And he was so right.”

From Klein’s book:

“And one of the first things Barack said was, ‘I really wish you wouldn’t do any more public speaking until after the November election.’ He knew I had some speaking engagements lined up, and he said, ‘I wish you wouldn’t speak. It’s gonna hurt the campaign if you do that.’

“And what did you say?” I asked. “I said, ‘I don’t see it that way. And anyway, how am I supposed to support my family?’ And he said, ‘Well, I wish you wouldn’t speak in public. The press is gonna eat you alive.’

“Barack said, ‘I’m sorry you don’t see it the way I do. Do you know what your problem is?’ And I said, ‘No, what’s my problem?’ And he said, ‘You have to tell the truth.’ I said, ‘That’s a good problem to have. That’s a good problem for all preachers to have. That’s why I could never be a politician.’

This was never looked into and it’s roughly equivalent to the investigation of Donald Trump without the trollops.

