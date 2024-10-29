Barbara Pierce Bush Campaigns with Marxist Kamala Harris

Listen to the article.

Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush, is campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania.

“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Barbara, 42, shares in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Oct. 29. “I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights.”

Her father, George W., was president from 2001-2009 and invaded Iraq and Afghanistan after the 9/11 attack. Iraq and Afghanistan did not attack the U.S. Saudi Arabians were involved in the 9/11 attack, and the leader of the attack, Osama bin Laden, hid in Pakistan for more than a decade.

Opinion

We have open borders to millions of unvetted foreigners, inflation is sky-high, Harris-Walz is pro-criminal, and they want gender ideology in the schools, along with DEI. They are also opposed to fracking, oil, gas, and coal. We have not heard a word from the Bush family about that.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone. The Bushs are part of the Uniparty Elitist Club, and they are very pro-abortion.

Barbara Bush made Liz Cheney happy.

Thank you, Barbara Bush, for standing for truth, decency, and freedom. George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara Pierce Bush Endorses Kamala Harris: Exclusive https://t.co/0fhRtuj2gr — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 29, 2024

This is NOT a shock endorsement. The Bush daughters have been headlining Planned Parenthood abortion fundraisers for years.

What a grotesque choice of “philanthropy”. https://t.co/LE5ETI3nay — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 29, 2024