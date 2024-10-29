Texas SB4 Barring Unvetted Illegals Blocked Again

The Supreme Court sent Texas law SB4 back to the lower court. SB4 allowed Texas to deny entry to unvetted illegal aliens.

The Texas National Guard denied entry to 72 percent of illegals last month, but the illegals merely head elsewhere, mainly to San Diego.

The Supreme Court had ruled that Texas SB4 could remain in place pending the lower court’s decision, so it sent it back to the 5th Circuit.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the 5th Circuit still has control of the case, and if it wants to protect cartels, it can. [They are also protecting the sex trafficking of young men, women, and children.] The unAmerican ACLU and the Biden-Harris administration brought the case.

However, another 3-judge panel of the Supreme Court said the law is blocked as the case is being argued once again.

Watch:

Texas SB4 has been blocked AGAIN after the Supreme Court allowed Texas to use it to secure the border. Texas AG @KenPaxtonTX reacts to the extreme flip-flopping: “I’ve never seen anything like it. I don’t understand it. It’s bizarre.” pic.twitter.com/n4Vw53dn9b — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2024