Bari Weiss describes her deeply concerning experience at The NY Times

Listen to Bari Weiss talk about her time at the Time as she sat down for an interview with Meghan Kelly. The NY Times requires their staff to follow their orthodoxy.

If staff didn’t find everything then-President Trump did bad, it was unacceptable.

This is alarming and a direct attack on our 1st Amendment.

