Bari Weiss describes her deeply concerning experience at The NY Times

Listen to Bari Weiss talk about her time at the Time as she sat down for an interview with Meghan Kelly. The NY Times requires their staff to follow their orthodoxy.

If staff didn’t find everything then-President Trump did bad, it was unacceptable.

This is alarming and a direct attack on our 1st Amendment.

Listen:

“Bullying the right people is not just ok there, it’s kind of like a virtue…”@BariWeiss details her years at the New York Times, and what prompted her to resign last year. Listen below, and download today’s FULL show here: https://t.co/YLOEllQyMihttps://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/2HHMwo5RyE — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) January 22, 2021

Related