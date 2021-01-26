Great uniter Joe Biden said he wants Trump put on trial

The great uniter, Joe Biden, is no longer issuing weak statements about putting Donald Trump on trial.

He abandoned his pretense of ‘unifying’ the country and backed the impeachment trial of political rival Donald Trump.

“I think it has to happen,” Biden told CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

Biden was much clearer about his views on the issue, as reported by CNN:

President Biden offered his most extensive comments since taking office on President Trump’s impeachment trial, telling CNN’s @kaitlancollins, “I think it has to happen.” https://t.co/NeNTza9ODz pic.twitter.com/k5JkVm7x6W — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) January 26, 2021

