Great uniter Joe Biden said he wants Trump put on trial

The great uniter, Joe Biden, is no longer issuing weak statements about putting Donald Trump on trial.
He abandoned his pretense of ‘unifying’ the country and backed the impeachment trial of political rival Donald Trump.
“I think it has to happen,” Biden told CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.
Biden was much clearer about his views on the issue, as reported by CNN:
"I think it has to happen."
Nothing CCP Joe does is coming from him. His woke handlers couldn’t run a brothel outside of a lumber mill so don’t be fearful.
Be full of resolve and be prepared for anything.
Doubt and fear are put there by the devil and should be shunned immediately.
The rotund opera singer hasn’t even warmed up her vocal chords.
Will it be a trial …….. or a which hunt? I suspect the latter unless Trump has every opportunity to defend himself, call witnesses and cross examine the Senate’s witnesses. With a Democrat Senator presiding it is hard to see any fairness in this farce.