Cornell’s white students must get flu shots, Blacks exempt

Cornell University is mandating flu shots for students, but not if you’re Black. They will favor Blacks over Whites. In a sane world, we call that racism.

“Students who identify as Black, Indigenous, or as a Person of Color (BIPOC) may have personal concerns about fulfilling the Compact requirements based on historical injustices and current events,” explains Cornell Health’s vaccine requirement FAQ.

“We recognize that, due to longstanding systemic racism and health inequities in this country, individuals from some marginalized communities may have concerns about needing to agree to such requirements,” explains the page. “For example, historically, the bodies of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) have been mistreated, and used by people in power, sometimes for profit or medical gain.”

“Away from campus community, BIPOC individuals are not as likely to have access to preventive services or quality health care,” continues the page. “The systems, services, and policies being implemented at Cornell seek to address these inequalities as well as the differential impacts.”

We didn’t enslave anyone!

No White person today should have to pay for historical wrongs. This is absolutely insane and unAmerican.

The Left is opposed to equality. They only want equity which is Marxist.

