Barr Gets Really Nasty About Donald Trump on CNN

Bill Barr is still hawking his nasty anti-Trump book on the left-wing legacy networks. In his latest appearance, he said he would not support Donald Trump for President because he doesn’t have the temperament and he’s petty.

“He’s not my idea of a president and I felt he was going to lose the election because he was not controlling himself,” he said.

He knew he was going to lose the election because he was out of control? Not because of Zuckerboxes, law changes which were sometimes illegal, ballot harvesting, mail-in balloting?

Donald Trump ran the country in a traditional way, supporting the constitution, while Biden ignores the constitution. Why is Barr, allegedly a Republican, helping far-left Democrats?

Barr is probably just angry that no one likes him.

Watch:

“He’s not my idea of a president and I felt he was going to lose the election because he was not controlling himself.” Former Attorney General Bill Barr joins @jaketapper to discuss his memoir highlighting his role in helping confront former President Trump. pic.twitter.com/6vPrRRNCai — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2022

Related