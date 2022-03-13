Biden Spikes the Football & 42 GOP Call for MiGs to Ukraine

The Biden administration is thrilled that he is blowing up the Russian stock market and the economy. He thinks that will not have repercussions for us. He’s spiking the football as if it won’t enrage Russian President Putin.

Biden does recognize, however, that sending MiGs to Ukraine will be escalatory. Putin sees sanctions as an act of war.

Unfortunately, we have 42 Republican senators teaming up with Democrats to try and push Biden into sending MiGs to Ukraine. They are itching for war with a nuclear nation. Why?

Out of 50 Republican Senators, 42, including Mitch McConnell, are trying to force Joe Biden into sending MiGs to Ukraine. This follows Putin saying he was going to start hitting convoys bringing weapons to Ukraine.

These senators should be de-escalating the war in Ukraine and trying to broker peace. Instead, they are fomenting war with a nuclear nation.

PUSHING PUTIN OVER THE EDGE?

The Washington Examiner reports there is bipartisan support to send MiGs to Ukraine. The senators of both parties have suggested they could force Biden to do it. They are also frustrated with the Pentagon. Pentagon Chief Austin doesn’t want to do it. he says it’s in part because of secret intel he can’t reveal.

NBC News reported that a letter, signed by 42 Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, came after U.S. officials rejected a proposal from Poland to transfer its Soviet-era MiG fighter jets to Ukraine through a U.S. military base in Germany.

“So far, Russian forces have been stymied by stiff Ukrainian resistance, and we must redouble our efforts to prevent a brutal and unlawful takeover of Ukraine. We urge your administration to work with Poland and our NATO allies to expedite the transfer of urgently-needed airpower, air defense systems and other combat and support capabilities from the United States, NATO allies, and other European partners to Ukraine,” the senators wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Our country is being invaded. Some of the anonymous people coming in illegally are criminals and enemies of the nation. That is what the Senators should be concerned about, not Ukraine.

Is there something in the water?

Watch:

Innocent people are dying, and President Zelenskyy needs MiG aircraft to defend Ukraine against Putin’s military aggression. Enough talk–let’s get the job done so we can save lives in Ukraine and defend the cause of freedom. Send the MiGs. pic.twitter.com/DdEKsjblsS — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) March 10, 2022

