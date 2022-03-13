OK Farmer Predicts 30% Rise in Food Prices by Summer

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

An Oklahoma farmer predicted food prices will go up 30% by summer over fertilizer and fuel. Russia is the largest producer of fertilizer and Biden is destroying our energy sector after spending wildly for a year.

This is going to kill the middle class, the poor, those on fixed incomes. We haven’t seen anything yet.

Unfortunately, we have a lot of politicians without any foresight.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply