Based Rep Greene states the obvious on gun control









Based Rep. Marjorie Tayor Greene pointed to the obvious as Joe Biden and his media demand “immediate” gun control. As Rep. Greene said, Colorado already did everything Democrats want nationally: universal background checks, red flag gun seizure laws, hi-capactiy magazine bans, and a passing gun-control grade. Yet it did not stop “a thug like Ahmad Al-Issa from murdering Americans.”

Colorado has everything the left has asked for… • Universal Background Checks

• Red Flag gun seizure laws

• “Hi-capacity” magazine bans

• A passing gun-control grade from @GiffordsCourage And it still didn’t stop a thug like Ahmad Al-Issa from murdering Americans. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 23, 2021

Yes, Biden wants your guns:

Related