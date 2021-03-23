Based Rep Greene states the obvious on gun control

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Based Rep. Marjorie Tayor Greene pointed to the obvious as Joe Biden and his media demand “immediate” gun control. As Rep. Greene said, Colorado already did everything Democrats want nationally: universal background checks, red flag gun seizure laws, hi-capactiy magazine bans, and a passing gun-control grade. Yet it did not stop “a thug like Ahmad Al-Issa from murdering Americans.”

Yes, Biden wants your guns:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. We must move quickly. Forward to the third term of glorious indispensable fundamental transformation that no one voted for.
    Yes we can?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.