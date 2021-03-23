Non-white Boulder killer – known by the FBI – wrote ‘Trump is such a d***”









President Biden is considering executive action on gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in less than a week. That is according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

Psaki did not specify what action Biden might take.

DISARMING AMERICA

“We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action,” Psaki told reporters. “That has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion.”

Biden, addressing the shooting that occurred in Boulder, Colorado in a Soopers grocery, and that left 10 dead, said Tuesday he didn’t “want to wait another minute, let alone an hour” to act on gun violence. A shooting six days earlier left eight dead in Atlanta, Georgia.

Watch this clip where he said he wouldn’t end our Second Amendment:

FLASHBACK: Biden called a Detroit factory worker “full of sh*t” when he said he was “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”https://t.co/64MP4o5dEG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 23, 2021

MORE DETAILS ON THE BOULDER KILLER

Meanwhile, the non-white guy, who murdered ten people in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, bought his gun six days before the shooting. He apparently passed the background check, Fox News is reporting.

The gunman, Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa, was described as having a dark side, threatening people, and appearing paranoid.

“TRUMP IS SUCH A D—!”

On a Facebook page purported to belong to Al Issa, he wrote messages that criticized former President Donald Trump’s response to immigration and refugees. He allegedly wrote, “Trump is such a d—.” He also purportedly complained about not having a girlfriend and shared wrestling photos.

Speaking to the Denver Post, a former classmate, Dayton Marvel, said Ahmad was “kind of scary to be around” and had once made threats against people during a wrestling match.

“His senior year, during the wrestle-offs, to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody,” said Marvel, who reportedly graduated in Arvada West High School’s Class of 2018. “Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it.”

CAN’T REPORT HIM, IT WOULD BE RAAAACIST

Marvel also told the Post how Alissa “would talk about him being Muslim and how if anybody tried anything, he would file a hate crime and say they were making it up.”

[Muslim isn’t a race, but he is not caucasian. His family came from Raqqa, Syria twenty years ago. He is of a different race from white. Early reports trying to blame ‘white men’ didn’t pan out for the hard-Left.]

“I just know he was a pretty cool kid until something made him mad, and then whatever made him mad, he went over the edge — way too far,” Marvel continued, according to the report.

The Denver Post also cited an affidavit in describing how Al Issa reportedly assaulted an Arvada West classmate in 2017, when he was 18, by punching him repeatedly, including in the head. According to the reported affidavit, the person Al Issa was said to have attacked “had made fun of him and called him racial names weeks earlier.”

Another former classmate and wrestling teammate, Angel Hernandez, told the outlet Al Issa was often paranoid. He also said Ahmad was a good guy when you got to know him.

Aren’t they all?

He was also anti-gay.

And he wrote about Islam: His page also featured several posts with quotes from the Prophet Muhammad, a key figure in Islam. “Muslims might not be perfect but Islam is,” he once wrote on his profile, according to Heavy.com.

THE FBI KNEW ABOUT HIM

Law enforcement officials told The New York Times that his identity was known to the FBI because of his alleged connection to a different person whom the bureau was investigating.

Did the FBI fail again? He must have passed his background check.

Related