Bashar al-Assad and His Family Fled to Russia

Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has fled to Russia after Jihadists took Damascus.

Assad, who inherited the office from his father in 2000, reportedly slipped out of Syria early Sunday morning as rebels closed in on his palace. According to Russian state news agency Tass, he arrived in Moscow later in the day.

A longtime protector of the Assad regime, Moscow has granted the 59-year-old and his family asylum after they made their way to the city by private jet, the news agencies reported.

Assad’s palace has also been sacked, with rebels making off with gaudy loot and exposing the gratuitous luxury his family has been enjoying.

The radicals promised not to touch the Russian military bases.

A former al-Qaeda leader who said he cut ties with the terror group years ago, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, heads the strongest rebel faction and is poised to take control of Syria.

Al-Golani claims to support reshaping Syria into a place where people from numerous beliefs can thrive together and called Assad’s flight “a victory to the Islamic nation” while addressing the public Sunday.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email