Romania’s constitutional court has annulled the first round of the country’s 2024 presidential election process. It was after the right-wing leader won in the first round.

The media describes the winner, Calin Georgescu as a far-right ultranationalist candidate. The election was nullified based on Russian interference.

The historic decision means a second-round runoff scheduled for Sunday, when Georgescu would have faced his centrist rival Elena Lasconi, will no longer occur.

In a press release, the court said the annulment was based on Article 146(f) of the Constitution. They emphasized the need to ensure the correctness and legality of the electoral process.

It’s final and binding.

The US Expressed Concerns

These findings prompted the US State Department to express concern on Wednesday and warn that shifting away from the West “would have serious negative impacts on U.S. security cooperation with Romania.”

In a later statement Friday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said: “The United States reaffirms our confidence in Romania’s democratic institutions and processes, including investigations into foreign malign influence.”

The US is involved in Romania’s elections.

While he has not described himself as specifically pro-Russian, Georgescu had previously labeled Ukraine an “invented state” and declared he wants a strategy of “peace with everyone, regardless of who they are.”

The decision was made after a large group of Lasconi supporters protested. A small group of Georgescu supporters also protested.

Were they paid?

Protesters held banners reading “Romania, a landmark in the EU and NATO” and “No fascism.”

Something fishy is going on.

Whether Georgescu is backed by Russia or not, we cannot say.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email