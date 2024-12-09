New Photos of the CEO Killer

The police and FBI are still searching for the cold-blooded killer of the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. They released new photos, hoping someone would recognize him.

Divers are back in the pond at Central Park on Sunday, combing for more evidence.

Earlier Saturday, police said the killer’s backpack, found in Central Park, contained a jacket and fake money from a Monopoly game. That same day, divers searched a pond in the park. The murder weapon has not been located.

If he is walking around with that gun, who knows what he will do? He is extremely dangerous.

On Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the “net was tightening” in the effort to find the killer. But he declined to say whether the identity of the suspect has been determined.

“We don’t want to release that now,” said Adams, a former police officer. “If you do, you’re basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking, and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask.”

