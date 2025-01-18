Worst Administration in US History Has Left the Building

Attorney General Merrick Garland has officially left the Department of Justice after serving his term. Many are relieved that he’s gone, labeling him as corrupt, which he is. In contrast, others highlighted his integrity. How anyone could think he has integrity, we cannot say.

The people who see him as corrupt are accurate. The new administration should get the names of the wokes who applauded him and transfer or fire them. Doges, where are you?

Pam Bondi needs to watch every second of this video and fire every single one of the seals clapping for Merrick Garland as he leaves Anyone supporting the most corrupt AG in history cannot be trusted. Fire them all. pic.twitter.com/zYHRMMhzUa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 17, 2025

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has made his final exit from the Department of Justice building. pic.twitter.com/uPT9dYA08b — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2025

Secretart Austin, the leader of the failed Afghanistan catastrophe. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen helped destroy the budget and spend $10 trillion.

Lloyd Austin, Merrick Garland, and Janet Yellen were applauded as they left their jobs in the Biden administration for good. Defense Secretary Austin ruined our military by making it woke. Attorney General Garland weaponized the DOJ against Americans. Treasury Secretary Yellen… pic.twitter.com/C2Tq49I6ra — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 17, 2025

Mayorkas extended protection for more people here illegally last week. Then he threw Biden under the bus, claiming he, Mayorkas, was following orders by opening the borders.

In his final days in office, Secretary Mayorkas made a move to prevent the incoming Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/Z7uXRTpjsM — Federation for American Immigration Reform (@FAIRImmigration) January 17, 2025

