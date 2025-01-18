Worst Administration in US History Has Left the Building

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

Attorney General Merrick Garland has officially left the Department of Justice after serving his term. Many are relieved that he’s gone, labeling him as corrupt, which he is. In contrast, others highlighted his integrity. How anyone could think he has integrity, we cannot say.

The people who see him as corrupt are accurate. The new administration should get the names of the wokes who applauded him and transfer or fire them. Doges, where are you?

Secretart Austin, the leader of the failed Afghanistan catastrophe. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen helped destroy the budget and spend $10 trillion.

Mayorkas extended protection for more people here illegally last week. Then he threw Biden under the bus, claiming he, Mayorkas, was following orders by opening the borders.


