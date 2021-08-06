Baylor professor wants critics of Fauci and other scientists treated as criminals

















This is the graph a Baylor professor of medicine, Peter Hotez, actually published. Summit News posted an article about it and Jonathan Turley called out the far-left professor.

A “band of ultraconservative members of the US Congress and other public officials with far-right leanings are waging organized and seemingly well-coordinated attacks against prominent US biological scientists,” Hotez writes.

According to him, they are emboldening “far-right extremists” who are engaging in “antiscience aggression” by questioning the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout.

His point is to institute totalitarianism: “We should look at expanded protection mechanisms for scientists currently targeted by far-right extremism in the United States,” he writes. “Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) has introduced a bill known as the Scientific Integrity Act of 2021 (H.R. 849) to protect US Government scientists from political interference, but this needs to be extended for scientists at private research universities and institutes. Still another possibility is to extend federal hate-crime protections.”

Hate crimes are felonies. He wants these people who disagree with Fauci or other scientists punished with potential imprisonment.

His Reasoning

This so-called professor, who is influencing youth, wants to punish people with opinions different from his. The man is calling for criticizing scientists or researchers to be labeled a hate crime.

He thinks we’re in China, I suppose.

Apparently, according to him, America First is nativism and anti-immigration. He was highly critical of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) who introduced house bill 2316, The “Fire Fauci Act.”

Fauci is done. He can’t keep his story straight over the course of a day.

Republicans expressing different opinions must be stopped, he believes.

He wrote, “Also in June, the Republicans organized a House Select Subcommittee on the origins of COVID-19 with the presumption that it was ignited by gain-of-function genetic engineering research from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Despite evidence pointing to spillover from a viral infection in bats to additional mammals and ultimately humans accounting for previous coronavirus epidemics, the hearings took on a sinister tone, pointing fingers at virologists both in the US and China.”

There are assumptions and theories but no evidence whatsoever that the virus came from bats to mammals to humans.

Professor Hotez objects to differing opinions and seems to think the science is settled. In his ‘paper,’ he wrote “Vaccines and vaccine scientists are also targeted. Alongside the June Republican COVID-19 origins hearings, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) organized a roundtable in Milwaukee to highlight the rare adverse side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, as evening Fox News anchors promoted fake claims regarding deaths from COVID-19 vaccinations.”

There’s more but you get the idea. People actually believe this nonsense. Freedom of thought is no longer an objective for many.

He’s just another authoritarian who only presents a one-sided viewpoint in his rage. His article completely distorts the purpose of hate laws. They aren’t good to begin with but they are certainly not meant for political differences.

