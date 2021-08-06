Home of News, Politics & OpinionThe Latest in News & Opinion Viktor Orban, President of Hungary, is great By M. Dowling - August 5, 2021 1 Viktor Orban isn’t the authoritarian thug Biden described, but Joe Biden is as it turns out. The US is actually supporting the communists and anti-Semites running against Viktor Orban in the upcoming Hungarian election. Watch: Related PowerInbox
He knows all about Voldemort Soros.
Wonder why the enemedia never mentions the Ukrainian Nazis that the CPUSA helped put into power. (not really)
O/T-just had some belly laughs reading disinformation about DeSantis and one page even had “republican” in the title when it is obvious leftist communist trash.
They are flogging the COV-LARP for all the Great Reset Leap Forward value it has and they will overplay a weak hand.