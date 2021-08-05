CCP is re-educating the children of Hong Kong, it could be our future

















Pro-democracy demonstrations are over for Hong Kong. China is re-educating the Hong Kong children in their Maoist ideology. They are purging teachers and teaching communism, the Wall Street Journal reports.

On Saturday the Education Bureau said it will no longer recognize the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, which has 95,000 members.

They accuse them of “engaging in political propaganda under the guise of being a professional education organisation.”

It’s really a purge.

The new national security law directs Hong Kong to “promote national security education in schools and universities.”

They are revamping the curriculum to help students develop “a sense of belonging to the country, an affection for the Chinese people, a sense of national identity, as well as an awareness of and a sense of responsibility for safeguarding national security.”

Public libraries have removed the books of pro-democracy figures.

Authorities have warned teachers and students that political expression in classrooms or on campus may violate the national security law. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

In May the union reported that nearly one in five teachers surveyed said they planned to leave the profession. Most said the reason was “increased political pressure.”

In late June, a primary-school teacher was punished after buying 10 copies of the pro-democracy Apple Daily and distributing them to colleagues. The newspaper has since closed.

Other teachers have been fired for drawing political cartoons and teaching lessons on free speech and Hong Kong independence, as well as versions of history not sanctioned by Beijing.

The march to communism is just a little ahead of ours. Watch as we fall to communism thanks to Democrats who have embraced their communist wing.

The Communists are destroying these people who learned to love freedom. Once America goes down the road to communism, there is nowhere to go.

If you think it couldn’t happen here, it is happening here. Critical Race Theory is hatred, racism, and Marxist-based as is this insane gender theory. Tearing down our history and our statues, banning classics…what do you think that is? Bills like HR!/S1 to make it impossible for Republicans to win a presidential election, what do you think that is? Did you notice our media are propagandists and lie daily? How about the millions coming across our border who will vote for Democrats. They’re here to transform the country into a one-party country with Marxists in charge.

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong marched on the US consulate with American flags and the national anthem to call upon Donald Trump for help against the communists. https://t.co/ahx9vDuUqR — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 8, 2019

Glory to Hong Kong 🇭🇰

It’s the REAL ANTHEM for Hong Kong protesters as it has motivated us to keep on going for freedom and it did reminded us that we can’t shrink back anymore, we have lost too much. #StandWithHK #FreeHongKong #Freedom #HKneedsHelp #HongKongProtests #HongKong pic.twitter.com/WAheGGp1AO — UnknownHKer (@UnknownHKer) May 29, 2020

Embattled Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK deletes all Tweets, disables Twitter comments https://t.co/p1w0CVB62G pic.twitter.com/6641864aRC — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) August 4, 2021

University of Hong Kong Council decided to ban all students who attended the meeting of the HKUSU Council on July 7 from setting foot in campus and accessing university services. https://t.co/avn4VwjD7n — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) August 4, 2021

